A postcard mailed from Farmington more than a century ago shows the courthouse in about 1906. Today, the same building is part of Maine’s transition to the Enterprise Justice system, reflecting how court operations have evolved while the courthouse’s role in the community has remained constant. (Courtesy photo)

Maine’s court system is undergoing a major modernization as the judicial branch continues a phased rollout of the Maine eCourts platform.

While the system is not yet live statewide, recent milestones show Maine moving steadily toward a fully digital court environment. The judicial branch plans to fully implement Maine eCourts in roughly 80% of court locations in 2026, even as questions about staffing, training, funding and long-term operations continue.

In Franklin and Oxford counties, district courts in Rumford, Farmington and South Paris have already transitioned to Maine eCourts, as well as the county superior, criminal and juvenile courts, making western Maine one of the first regions to roll out fully for all major case types.

Built on Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Justice platform, formerly known as Odyssey, it has been branded in Maine as Maine eCourts.

According to the Maine Judicial Branch, “Maine eCourts is the Judicial Branch’s new eFiling, online payment, electronic court records and electronic case management system.”

The integrated court software system is used nationwide, combining electronic filing, digital case management, document storage, scheduling and system integrations into a single platform designed to replace paper-based workflows.

The transition affects nearly every aspect of court operations, from case management to how hearings are conducted in an era of remote participation. Attorneys and professional filers can submit and track cases electronically, while judges and court staff access centralized digital records in real time.

The eFile & Serve system “allows registered users to easily file documents with the court anytime and from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” according to a Tyler Technologies spokesperson, and is fully integrated with the Enterprise Justice case management platform used by the Maine judicial branch.

ROLLOUT IN MAINE

The rollout has required significant changes to Maine’s daily court operations. Staff have had to learn new systems while continuing to manage busy dockets, assist the public and support judges.

Judicial officials have emphasized training and phased implementation. Rather than switching all courts at once, Maine has expanded region by region, allowing lessons from early rollouts to inform later phases.

Tyler officials said the company provides both onsite and remote support during implementation.

“We have a dedicated team that works closely with clients during implementation,” a spokesperson said.

Maine’s rollout has followed a deliberate timeline.

In her 2024 State of the Judiciary address, Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill acknowledged challenges during early implementation.

“The Bangor and Business Court implementation had a rocky rollout, and I felt we needed to step back and analyze what happened before we moved forward,” Stanfill said, noting that the judicial branch paused expansion and obtained an independent assessment before continuing.

Electronic filing was first introduced in 2020 for most civil and family cases in Bangor District Court, Penobscot County Superior Court and the statewide Business and Consumer Docket.

In April 2024, Maine eCourts expanded to Judicial Region 3, including district courts in Rumford, Farmington and South Paris, as well as Franklin County and Oxford County superior courts, covering most civil and family case types. Criminal and juvenile cases were added Sept. 22, 2025, completing the transition for those courts.

The next Maine eCourts expansion is scheduled for Judicial Region 4, which includes Kennebec and Somerset counties for all case types, and is expected to happen Feb. 2. Courts in Region 4 were scheduled close intermittently from Jan. 21 through Jan. 30 to allow system conversion and staff training, while online filing remains available.

Following the Region 4 rollout, Maine eCourts is scheduled to expand to Judicial Region 1, which includes York County state courts. According to the judicial branch, Region 1 courts plan to go live on March 30.

Court users are encouraged to check local court notices for location-specific scheduling.

Alongside the software transition, the judicial branch has continued hiring technology staff.

Barbara Cardone, director of legal affairs and public relations for the Maine judicial branch, said Chief Information Officer David Packard will retire in February, with Chris Oberg stepping into that role. Oberg’s current job as information technology applications manager is expected to be filled.

The judicial branch recently posted an opening for an information technology applications manager senior leadership role overseeing the court’s software portfolio, including case management systems, e-filing platforms, justice partner integrations and internal applications.

In her 2024 address, Stanfill cited turnover at senior levels and ongoing hiring challenges, noting that time is required to recruit, hire and onboard qualified staff.

Stanfill also acknowledged financial pressures facing the court system, including rising operational and technology costs. To help support court operations, the judicial branch has sought additional revenue, including adjustments to certain fees such as traffic infractions.

Although the platform has been rebranded in Maine, remnants of the Odyssey name still appear in some activation emails and system references. Tyler Technologies began transitioning the product name in February 2022, but Odyssey terminology remains in certain automated systems and internal identifiers. A Tyler spokesperson said Odyssey is an older product name and that the company would review updating court email templates.

CHALLENGES

Large court modernization projects in other states have faced delays and cost increases. In Illinois, a statewide court system project initially estimated at $75 million later exceeded $250 million as timelines extended and system needs expanded.

Once a statewide court case management system is fully implemented, leaving it becomes extremely difficult.

Technology experts note that no modern state court system is known to have fully exited Tyler Technologies’ platform after criminal, juvenile and civil cases were integrated statewide. The complexity of data migration, legal record preservation and system connections with law enforcement and prosecutors makes replacement risky and costly.

With Maine already operating Maine eCourts in western courts and planning statewide expansion in 2026, observers say the state has largely passed the point where reversal would be practical, shifting future decisions toward long-term oversight, staffing and costs rather than whether the system continues.

Legal scholars have also warned that large, integrated justice platforms can create long-term vendor dependence. A 2025 Jotwell analysis reviewing research forthcoming in the Yale Law Journal found that a single provider supplies core digital infrastructure to courts serving a majority of Americans, raising concerns about market concentration.

Judicial officials in Maine have not reported cost increases on the scale seen in some other states, but have emphasized the phased rollout as a way to manage risk, staffing demands and long-term sustainability.

With additional regions preparing to go live and most courts expected to operate on Maine eCourts in 2026, the system remains a work in progress. Its long-term success will depend on technology, staffing, funding and effective support as Maine’s courts continue their transition into a digital future.

In a January announcement ahead of the York County rollout, Stanfill said the judicial branch expects challenges during implementation but emphasized preparation and training.