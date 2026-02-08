Attorneys and other required filers using Maine’s electronic court filing system must accept a private vendor’s user agreement that limits liability and specifies rules filers should follow.

The agreement appears when users log into Maine’s eFiling platform, which is operated for the state by Tyler Technologies. Acceptance of the terms is required in order to file documents electronically in courts where eFiling is mandatory.

Because acceptance of the agreement is required to access the eFiling platform, users cannot opt out of the terms while continuing to file electronically.

Tyler Technologies has rebranded its court case management platform under the name Enterprise Justice, though the Maine eFiling system still references Odyssey File & Serve, the product’s former name.

The user agreement is gaining attention as the Maine judicial branch prepares to expand mandatory electronic filing to additional court regions in 2026. Region 4, which includes central Maine courts, began using the system Feb. 2. It will be followed by Region 1 on March 30, which includes York County courts, increasing the number of attorneys and professional filers required to use the system.

At the same time, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court has adopted significant amendments to the Maine Rules of Electronic Court Systems, which took effect Jan. 31, one day before electronic filing became mandatory in Kennebec and Somerset counties.

The amended rules apply to courts using the electronic filing system, including those in Kennebec, Oxford, Androscoggin and Somerset counties, beginning Feb. 2.

The amended rules govern the filing of and access to documents in courts using the judicial branch’s electronic filing system and apply to anyone filing documents or requesting electronic access in participating courts.

The rules are intended to balance public access to court records with privacy protections in an electronic environment, acknowledging that once records are made available remotely, the judicial branch has limited ability to control their dissemination.

The rules define who must comply with electronic filing requirements, what constitutes a court record and how records may be accessed by the public, either remotely or only at a courthouse, depending on case type and legal restrictions.

They also establish that filers are responsible for ensuring that nonpublic or confidential information is properly redacted before submission, and that certain documents, including financial records, medical information, immigration documents, education records and applications for court-appointed counsel, are designated as nonpublic.

Tyler Technologies said its system is designed to support court access rather than restrict it.

“Tyler works collaboratively with clients to ensure user agreements do not impede or restrict statutory rights of access, due process or the ability to file required documents with the court,” a company spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that “we also work with courts to set up anonymous filing kiosks where users can electronically file without needing to accept the terms and conditions of the user agreement.”

The full agreement between users and Tyler Technologies is available online at

efileme.tylertech.cloud/OfsEfsp/ui/terms.

The agreement allows Tyler Technologies to change its fee schedules or methods of measuring usage at any time without prior notice, according to the terms.

“The service fees cover processing costs for credit cards or electronic checks,” the spokesperson said, adding that “if modifications to the fee structure are needed, we coordinate with the client to ensure we are following all agreements and legislation.”

The agreement allows Tyler Technologies to terminate a user’s license and block access to the eFiling system at its sole discretion and without prior notice, subject to refunding any prepaid fees for unused service periods. Upon termination, users must immediately discontinue use of the system.