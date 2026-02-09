Thomas Deckard-Madore, 17, of Strong and Michaela Morgan, 15, of Phillips died in a car crash in February 2021.

A Franklin County justice has dismissed a civil wrongful death lawsuit against a Cushing man related to a 2021 crash that killed two Mt. Abram High School students.

The lawsuit was filed in 2024 by the parents of Michaela Morgan, 15, of Phillips, who died in the accident Feb. 1, 2021, along with 17-year-old Thomas Deckard-Madore of Strong.

Related Sandy River Plantation crash that killed two local teens hits community hard

According to police, the teens and two other passengers were riding with Kaylee Knight, 18, of Chesterville, on Route 4 in Sandy River Township when Knight lost control of her vehicle on an icy, curved roadway. She crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Karl Crute, 79, of Cushing.

Neither of the teens killed in the accident was wearing a seat belt, police said.

Other occupants of the vehicle driven by Knight were seriously injured, as were Crute and his wife, a passenger.

Morgan’s parents, Michael D. Morgan and Tanya M. Morgan, co-personal representatives of her estate, filed the two-count complaint in 2024 against Crute of Cushing in Franklin County Superior Court in Farmington.

Related Parents of Phillips teenager who died in a 2021 crash sue Cushing man

Justice Nancy Mills on Feb. 4 dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, which means it is permanently dismissed, without costs to either party. The reason behind her decision was not made public.

Lawyers for both parties were not immediately available for comment Monday.