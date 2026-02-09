LIVERMORE FALLS — Updated wording to a proposed moratorium on new retail medical marijuana businesses was reviewed during a public hearing Feb. 3.

The Select Board at its Feb. 3 meeting also approved multiple license renewals for cannabis retailers and finalized language for a special town meeting warrant related to cannabis regulation.

The hearing addressed a proposed 180-day moratorium that would pause approval of new retail marijuana establishments while the town reviews and potentially updates its local ordinance. The proposal follows earlier board discussions aimed at evaluating whether limits on future retail growth should be considered while allowing existing businesses to continue operating.

A special town meeting to vote on the proposal is scheduled for Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion on Reynolds Avenue.

A revised cannabis ordinance is expected to be presented to voters April 28.

Board members asked business owners at the hearing if they had reviewed the updated language and invited feedback. Discussion included potential consequences for violating the moratorium, with officials clarifying that operating without a license would constitute a violation.

“The existing stores could remain open,” Chair William Kenniston said, adding that he wanted to prevent confusion among voters. “We don’t want people to vote no because of a misunderstanding if we are trying to get it to pass.”

Kenniston noted the revised draft includes a provision requested during earlier discussions to ensure current retailers could remain open during the moratorium period.

“We discussed this last week and we have a new, revised version of the moratorium,” Kenniston said. “I’ve read through it myself. I feel like my concerns I had with the last one are pretty well answered. The attorney has addressed this.”

Kenniston said the moratorium language was revised following legal review and prior board feedback.

Public comment during the hearing reflected differing views on regulating retail marijuana growth. One attendee said he understood both perspectives but raised concerns about government intervention.

He said he is generally not in favor of government involvement “unless it’s really, really necessary,” while noting that some business owners support limits and that the decision should ultimately be made by voters.

Kenniston acknowledged the concerns, saying the board had heard requests from residents over several years to consider restrictions.

“I’m right there with you on the free market stuff,” Kenniston said. “It’s been kind of a big outcry for quite awhile from a lot of people that we should try to put a limit on how many shops, and we’ve gone back and forth for years about this subject of whether we should even consider doing it and this is kind of the compromise we’re getting to.”

He said the moratorium was suggested as part of broader ordinance revisions being developed in cooperation with the Planning Board.

Following the moratorium hearing, the board conducted public hearings on annual license renewals for BJ’s Cannabis, Fish Meadow Cannabis and The Pharm.

While reviewing BJ’s Cannabis renewal, Kenniston reminded representatives of the importance of meeting application deadlines.

“We really have to get this stuff done when it is supposed to be done,” he said. “We are trying to be as lenient as possible and with this new ordinance trying to work with the businesses as much as possible. I would really appreciate it if we could make sure we follow up with these on a timely manner like it says in the ordinance.”

The board noted that the current ordinance requires renewal applications to be submitted to the Code Enforcement Office 60 days prior to license expiration. All three renewal requests were approved.

The Select Board convened its regular meeting immediately following the hearings. During the session, members reviewed the warrant for the Feb. 17 special town meeting.

The warrant includes a question asking voters whether a moratorium ordinance regarding retail medical marijuana should be enacted. The board voted to approve the warrant and certified the moratorium ordinance language for voter consideration.

The Feb. 17 town meeting is scheduled to coincide with the board’s regular meeting date.