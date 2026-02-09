Construction continues on the new Poppy’s Redemption facility at 1885 Federal Road in Livermore. The business also operates a location at 680 Main St. in Wilton. (Courtesy of Poppy’s Redemption Center)

LIVERMORE — Poppy’s Redemption Center is expanding again, with construction underway on a new location in Livermore, according to a recent announcement on the business’s Facebook page.

The company previously operated a location in Jay that closed following a state order in 2025. The business later opened a location on Main Street in Wilton, where it currently operates.

The company recently announced plans to open a second active location in Livermore at 1885 Federal Road, with construction now in progress. The new site is expected to serve residents in Livermore and surrounding communities.

“The Livermore build is officially underway. We started framing, and it’s already amazing to watch this location come to life,” the business posted on its Facebook page.

The company indicated it is aiming to open the Livermore location around March 1, pending weather and construction progress, and said additional updates will be shared as work continues.