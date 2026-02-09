This grand drape with advertising was once in the Mystic Grange of East Dixfield. The Dixfield Historical Society is raising money to restore it before relocating it to Dirigo High School. (Courtesy of Dixfield Historical Society)

DIXFIELD — A special town meeting is scheduled this month to vote on enacting proposed 2025 amendments to the town Naming and Numbering Ordinance and on a request for money for a restoration project by the Dixfield Historical society.

The meeting will take place Monday, Feb. 23, at 5:30 p.m. at Ludden Memorial Library, 40 Main St. It was postponed from Jan. 26 due to a snowstorm.

The purpose of Dixfield’s Street Naming and House Numbering Ordinance is to enhance the easy and rapid location of properties by law enforcement, fire, rescue and emergency medical services personnel.

This ordinance will be administered by the town manager, and the Select Board is authorized to assign road names, both on existing and proposed roads.

Naming a street: A one-time fee of $100 to cover the costs of initial sign installation will be charged at the time of application. A house or property with nonconforming or nonexisting numbers shall be fined $10 per day.

Among proposed changes for Street Naming, are:

• The Select Board shall designate an Addressing Officer, who is responsible for and authorized to provide all required addressing and database information to the state agency responsible for the implementation of Enhanced 9-1-1 service.

• The town is to install and maintain street signs. The cost of private road signs shall be the responsibility of the party requesting a road name (developer, individual, etc.).

Among the proposed changes for House Numbering are:

• All numbers shall be not less than 4 inches in height and in a contrasting color to the background.

• Remove the following: All residents and other occupants are requested to post the assigned number and road name next to their telephone for emergency reference.

On the second article, voters will decide whether to authorize the Select Board to spend $500 from accrued interest in the Ione Harlow Dixfield Community Fund to restore the Dixfield Historical Society’s Mystic Grange curtain. Town Manager Alicia Conn said there is about $51,758 in the fund.

Members of the society are hoping to raise $7,000 for the work and give the artifact to Dirigo High School.

After the special town meeting, the Select Board will meet at the library.