Edgewater Village, a new affordable housing development for residents age 55 and older, is shown in Farmington. Avesta Housing held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 25-unit community on Feb. 25. The development includes one-bedroom apartments and features a pond, walking trails, and outdoor space designed to support independent living. (Courtesy of Avesta Housing)

FARMINGTON — A new $9.5 million housing community for residents ages 55 and older officially opened this week, addressing a growing demand for affordable living in rural Maine.

Avesta Housing held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 25, to mark the opening of Edgewater Village at 126 Willow Springs Drive, off Routes 4/27. It’s Avesta’s first development in Farmington.

“There is a growing need for safe, quality, affordable homes for older adults in rural communities in Maine, fueled partly by a higher than average amount of older housing stock and a high percentage of individuals ages 55 and older,” Communications Manager Rod Harmon said. “This was the case in Farmington.”

Harmon said the project represents a rare addition to the town’s affordable housing supply. “I think it’s worth noting that this is the first affordable housing development in Farmington for at least 25 years.”

Harmon said Edgewater Village features 25 one-bedroom apartments “nestled in a picturesque rural area that includes a pond, woodlands, and walking trails while being just minutes from downtown and the University of Maine.”

Town Manager Erica LaCroix said the development will expand housing options for older residents who may not qualify for existing subsidized housing programs.

“The town has a fair amount of subsidized housing for impoverished adults,” LaCroix said. “This will add 24 units to our inventory for older adults who may not qualify for the low-income housing options.”

Town officials supported the project from its early stages, recognizing the need for housing options for older residents.

“The town recognized that there was a critical need for affordable housing for older adults, and they were supportive of this development from the early stages,” Harmon said. “In January 2024, the town of Farmington approved a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant to help fund Edgewater Village, which (exemplified) its shared mission with Avesta to provide more affordable housing to the community.”

Edgewater Village, a 25-unit affordable housing development for residents ages 55 and older, is shown at 126 Willow Springs Drive in Farmington. Avesta Housing held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 25 to mark the opening of the development, which includes one-bedroom apartments and outdoor amenities such as a pond and walking trails. (Courtesy of Avesta Housing)

LaCroix said the town worked closely with Avesta Housing throughout the development process to ensure infrastructure and emergency access needs were addressed.

“Impact to town services is minimal,” LaCroix said. “The two most likely impacts would be to the sewer system and to fire and EMS services. The developer upgraded the sewer infrastructure as part of the project. The fire chief was involved in the project along the way to ensure that the access road was adequate for our largest equipment. The town and Avesta worked closely to ensure the project met all code requirements and had as little impact on services as possible.”

The project took several years to complete, beginning with site control in November 2019.

“We gained site control in November 2019. Municipal approval was secured in July 2023, and construction began in October 2024. We received the Certificate of Occupancy in January 2026,” Harmon said.

The $9.5 million development was funded through a combination of federal and state housing programs, tax credit equity, local support, and private investment.

Supporting residents’ independence was one of the goals of the project, as well as energy efficiency.

“The building was designed to emphasize sustainability and long-term affordability,” Harmon said. “Each apartment includes energy-efficient appliances and is designed to accommodate everyday living needs of older adults, such as grab bars in the bathtub and easy-to-reach sinks and countertops.”

Additional features include a community room, on-site parking, utilities included in rent, and outdoor amenities such as walking trails and a pond. Apartments are being listed for between $800 and $1,000 per month.

“A community room encourages socialization with other residents, and on-site parking, free snow removal, and utilities that are included in rent simplify daily life and provide predictability for people on fixed incomes,” Harmon said. “Edgewater Village also features outdoor amenities such as a pond and walking trails, which encourage daily activity and mobility.”

A sign marks the entrance to Edgewater Village Apartments at 126 Willow Springs Drive in Farmington. Avesta Housing held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 25 for the new 25-unit affordable housing development for residents ages 55 and older. (Courtesy of Avesta Housing)

The development is not yet fully occupied, and applications remain open for the remaining units, Harmon said.

LaCroix said the project is expected to benefit the town by helping older residents remain in the community while strengthening the local tax base.

“This project will hopefully provide some options for older adults who live in Farmington and are struggling to stay in their homes,” LaCroix said. “This option would at least keep them in Farmington. Additionally it will add to the tax base, which is a positive for all taxpayers as it spreads the taxes over more property. The assessor is in the process of determining how much value this project will add to the base right now.”

Avesta Housing worked with several partners to complete the project, including Kaplan Thompson Architects, C.W. Littlefield & Sons, Curtis Thaxter, Walsh Engineering, MaineHousing, the town of Farmington, the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, Franklin Savings Bank, Efficiency Maine and The Caleb Group.

Avesta Housing develops and manages affordable housing throughout Maine and New Hampshire and focuses on providing housing where it is most needed.

“Avesta Housing is committed to providing safe, quality, affordable homes wherever it is most needed,” Harmon said. “That includes both urban and rural areas.”