Bridget Reusch, the 2025 Richard G. Rockefeller Conservation Intern with High Peaks Alliance, interprets the view from the top of Quill Hill, highlighting conservation and forest management themes during a summer outreach program. (Courtesy of Amanda Laliberte)

A summer conservation intern will spend 10 weeks on the ground in western Maine’s High Peaks region, leading trail days, working with local schools and hiking alongside volunteers as part of High Peaks Alliance’s expanding stewardship efforts.

High Peaks Alliance has been selected to host a summer intern through the Richard G. Rockefeller Conservation Internship Program, run by Maine Coast Heritage Trust. It marks the second time the alliance has welcomed a Rockefeller intern in the program’s 10-year history.

The intern will be immersed in all aspects of land stewardship, from trail maintenance to community engagement and behind-the-scenes project work. As part of the High Peaks Recreation Ranger Corps, the intern will steward conserved lands including the Perham Stream Birding Trail, Shiloh Pond Community Forest, Fly-Rod Crosby Trail and the Tumbledown and Bigelow Reserve lands.

“These students bring new ideas and energy to our work,” said Amanda Laliberte, director of engagement. “It’s inspiring to watch them build their skills and confidence and a community around the Alliance.”

Related High Peaks Alliance names new director of engagement

The position begins the second week of June and runs through mid-August. The intern is expected to participate in Kingfield Elementary’s Science Field Day, where the alliance speaks about habitat, camouflage and the animals that live in the region. The intern will also reach out to Athletes in Action at Mt. Blue High School and homeschooling groups for help on trail days.

If a local group wants to host its own trail day, “the intern would help lead that — and we would love to host a business, group, or organization for a day on the trail,” Laliberte said.

Advertisement

Two volunteer trail days are scheduled for 2026, with the intern responsible for outreach, planning and participation: June 12 at Tumbledown and July 10 at the Fly Rod Crosby Trail.

The intern will also hike with Trails for Rangeley Area Coalition (TRAC), a Rangeley hiking group, when it schedules Scenic 7 hikes. Dates will be announced closer to summer on the organization’s Facebook page and blog.

“The internship really strengthens our long-term connections with Phillips, Rangeley and Kingfield by putting the intern right in the middle of local events, volunteer work and personal outreach that build real trust and keep people involved,” Laliberte said. “They jump into hands-on support at community events like the High Peaks Outdoor Heritage Festival, Scenic 7 Hikes, Kingfield Elementary Field Day, Tree ID Walk, and 3rd in the Park, meeting folks face-to-face. That’s how we build community. We need to connect with more people and show up more places, and the intern totally lives that out.”

Related High Peaks Outdoor Heritage Festival featuring Maine Moose Lottery announced

As Recreation Rangers at Flagstaff, Bigelow access points, campsites and Tumbledown trails, interns speak with hikers about Leave No Trace principles and local trail information, helping turn visitors into repeat hikers and volunteers.

Impact is measured through both conservation outcomes and engagement metrics.

“For land conservation, we track the intern’s hands-on trail stewardship, like maintenance hours at Flagstaff, Bigelow access points, campsites, and Tumbledown Reserve trails, plus documentation of conditions that feeds into our long-term reserve management and State of the High Peaks reporting,” Laliberte said. “This work reduces erosion and overuse while supporting sustainable land protection.”

Advertisement

On community engagement, the organization tracks social media reach from weekly posts, event attendance, volunteer sign-ups and views of deliverables such as brochures, news releases and “Voices of the High Peaks” interviews.

“We look at the number of engagement events they attended and the reach they had,” Laliberte said. “The internship freed up our director of engagement and lead recreation ranger to focus on strategy, creating real momentum.”

The alliance’s volunteer opportunities include providing trail feedback on needed improvements, adopting a local trail for clearing and upkeep, assisting with event planning and fundraising, contributing stories to its newsletter and supporting outreach efforts. Volunteers can also assist with recreational programs such as Outdoor Skills Days and GoldLEAF hikes or apply to serve as volunteer Recreation Rangers.

“We have volunteer roles for locals interested in hands-on trail stewardship, including attending trail days, adopting trail sections, and submitting damage reports on the trails they hike,” Laliberte said.

The alliance has not traditionally held a formal public presentation at the end of the internship.

“We haven’t in the past, and didn’t plan for it in 2026, but I think I would like to add that to 2027,” Laliberte said.