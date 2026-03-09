LIVERMORE — Residents will vote in the town’s annual municipal election April 28, choosing two selectboard members and acting on town business outlined in the newly released 2026 Annual Town Report.

Two selectboard seats will appear on the ballot this year, including one three-year term and one two-year term. Nomination papers for the positions were due Feb. 27.

Jeremy Emerson is seeking reelection but incumbent Scott Richmond is not. Allen O’Ben is running to replace Richmond.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 28 at the Livermore Community Building on Church Street. There are no openings on the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors.

The annual report serves as Livermore’s yearly record of municipal activity and community life. In addition to financial statements and departmental updates, the report includes memorial tributes, community organization reports and acknowledgments of residents who contributed to the town.

This year’s report is dedicated to Roland N. St. Pierre, a lifelong Livermore resident and longtime volunteer firefighter whose decades of service left a lasting mark on the community.

St. Pierre served more than 35 years as a captain and volunteer firefighter with the Livermore Fire Department during the era of red-phone dispatch systems. Known as a dependable pump operator, he responded to calls whenever needed and was recognized for his calm presence during emergencies.

The report also includes memorial tributes recognizing several other longtime residents who contributed to the town’s civic life, including James Holt, Richard J. “Dickie” Therrien, and Rockwood “Rocky” and Marti Guild.

Holt died in 2025 at age 89, and served Livermore in numerous volunteer roles over the decades. He worked as a constable, volunteer firefighter and dispatcher, and also chaired the planning board and the board of appeals. He helped organize Community Emergency Services and contributed to land conservation efforts.

The report also highlights changes among town staff during the past year, as well as infrastructure improvements that were completed using federal pandemic relief funding.

The annual report includes updates from municipal departments, local organizations and committees, along with financial reports and the town meeting warrant.

Residents can review the report before election day to learn more about the town’s recent projects, finances and community initiatives.