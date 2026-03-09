FARMINGTON — The Farmington Select Board approved a proposed six-month municipal budget that will go before voters March 23 and set several dates related to the upcoming town meeting and budget planning.

Total appropriations were set at $7.45 million, down from a previously proposed $7.48 million. With an estimated $1.58 million in revenue, the net amount to be raised through taxation would be $5.90 million.

The town meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Community Center. Voting is set for noon to 5 p.m. Select Board members agreed to shorten the voting hours at the request of the town clerk because all candidates are running unopposed.

The estimated property tax rate needed to raise that amount would be $5.49 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

Town Manager Erica LaCroix noted that the rate would equal about $1,648 in taxes on a home valued at $300,000 for the six-month period.

“The FY 2026 budget is complete and will go to the voters on March 23,” LaCroix said. The estimated tax rate is $5.49, she said.

The police department’s total budget of $665,287 was approved by the board.

Incumbents Richard Morton and Dennis O’Neil are seeking two three-year seats on the Select Board. J. Wayne Kinney, an incumbent, and Christina Lynch Bobrow are running unopposed for two three-year seats on the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors.

The six-month budget is designed to transition Farmington from a calendar-year budget to a fiscal year running from July 1 to June 30. Many other governments, including the state, school districts, the county and most larger Maine communities, operate on the July-to-June fiscal cycle.

LaCroix said the town will hold a public information session at 6 p.m. March 18 at the Town Office to review the proposed budget.

“For those who cannot make the meeting it will be broadcast on Mt. Blue TV,” she said.

The board also scheduled a second town meeting for May 11, when voters are expected to consider the municipal budget for the fiscal year running from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.

LaCroix said preparing the next budget has already begun and warned that energy costs remain uncertain.

“This budget is particularly challenging due to the volatility of the energy markets, and it has been further exacerbated by the recent conflict in the Middle East,” she said. “I had to significantly increase budgets for electricity, heat and motor fuel to hedge against these increases.”

Despite those pressures, LaCroix said the town portion of the 2027 budget shows an increase of about 1% over 2025 with an estimated tax rate of $12 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

She cautioned that both tax rates are preliminary.

LaCroix reminds property owners that for the FY 2026 and FY 2027 budgets, the tax rates published are only estimates. Officials will not know the actual rate until the books close on property value changes on April 1. Then, the assessor will be able to commit taxes and provide the actual tax rate necessary to raise the approved budget appropriation.