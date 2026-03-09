Volunteers Heidi Pepin, of Rumford, standing left, and Kelly Deroche, of Dixfield, standing right, give hair cuts Saturday to Joe Marcellino, of Rumford, sitting left, and Harry Orcutt, of Greenwood, during the second annual Vietnam Era Veterans Luncheon in Rumford. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

RUMFORD — At Saturday’s second annual Vietnam Era Veterans Luncheon, veterans from around the region were given the “welcome home” many of them never got.

“They didn’t get the welcome they deserved when they came home, so we just want to let them know they’re important,” American Legion Department of Maine Commander Tricia Thurston said. “They’re my favorite veterans. I love Vietnam veterans.”

At the start of luncheon at the American Legion Post 24, Harry G. Orcutt and Joe Marcellino started their experience with a free haircut provided by volunteers Kelly DeRoche and Heidi Pepin.

For Orcutt, from Greenwood, this was his first time at this event. However, he noted, “I know everyone here. I’m looking forward to having a fun day.”

“It’s not only great to share stories, but it’s good to get a haircut, too, you know,” said Marcellino, of Rumford, who attended last year’s event.

Jim McArthur, of Poland Spring, from left, Rumford residents John Bosworth, Joe Marcellino and Roger Richard, and Paul Parent of Peru get ready to eat lunch Saturday as American Legion Department of Maine Commander Tricia Thurston stops by their table during the second annual Vietnam Era Veterans Luncheon at American Legion Post 24 in Rumford. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

More than 60 attended the three-and-a-half-hour event and veterans came from all over the state, Thurston said.

“Look around. You’ll see how important this is to them,” she said. “The camaraderie, the stories. Last year, we had people with many, many different emotions.”

Thurston said many spouses attended the annual luncheon, too.

At one of the tables were Jim McArthur, of Poland Spring, Paul Parent, of Peru, and Rumford residents John Bosworth, Roger Richard and Marcellino.

Richard said people at their table were all from the area and served around the same era.

“There’s all kinds of stories to share, and some you don’t want to hear about,” he said with a laugh.

Attendees get ready to cut a cake provided by Thibault’s Remembrance Center at Saturday’s second annual Vietnam Era Veterans Luncheon at American Legion Post 24 in Rumford. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

Thurston said the lunch is intended to honor all veterans who serviced during the Vietnam Era, no matter where they served, “because they all went where they were ordered to go.”

“No matter where they were sent they were all mistreated horribly when they came home,” she said. “Today, as in past years, we honored their service and their sacrifices to our country.”

Thurston credited the American Legion Post 24, Auxiliary Unit 24 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 24 volunteers who put the luncheon together, and acknowledged Cub Scout Pack 580 and Troop 580 as well as Kelly DeRoche and Heidi Pepin for providing haircuts to the veterans.

Thibault’s Remembrance Center of Rumford provided a large cake for those attending the veterans luncheon.