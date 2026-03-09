LIVERMORE FALLS — Residents of Livermore Falls will head to the polls Tuesday, April 28, to vote on the town’s annual meeting warrant, which includes municipal budgets, local elections and several policy questions affecting town operations.

Voting will take place at the Livermore Falls Town Office from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., where residents will decide on more than 20 warrant articles.

Voters will elect two selectman/assessor positions, one for a two-year term and one for a three-year term, along with three Regional School Unit 73 directors with one-, two- and three-year terms.

Much of the meeting will focus on proposed municipal spending for the upcoming fiscal year. The warrant includes $516,992 for general government operations such as administration, elections, assessing and code enforcement.

Public safety represents the largest proposed category, with $1.26 million requested for police, fire, ambulance services, hydrants, streetlights and animal control.

Other major spending proposals include $830,460 for public works, which covers roads, town buildings and the transfer station; and $984,200 for sewer system operations and treatment.

The warrant also proposes $219,157 for culture and recreation programs, including the library and parks, along with $847,929 for employee benefits. Capital projects totaling $348,320 and $413,447 for debt service are also included.

Several articles address financial policies and tax administration. One article would set the property tax payment schedule with installments due Oct. 1, 2026, and April 1, 2027, while another would establish a 7% interest rate on overdue sewer assessments.

Other measures would authorize the Select Board to approve property tax abatements, manage tax-acquired properties and carry forward unexpended balances to help reduce the tax commitment.

Voters will also consider a proposal to change the town’s Maine Public Employees Retirement System plan for certain general government employees beginning July 1, 2026.

Another article asks residents to vote on a revised cannabis ordinance for the town.

The warrant was signed by the Livermore Falls Select Board, including Chair William Kenniston, Vice Chair Bruce Peary and members John Barbioni, Jeffrey Bryant and Ernest Souther.