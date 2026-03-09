ROXBURY — Voters will gather March 15 for the annual town meeting to vote on 81 articles, including the municipal budget and money to rebuild a culvert on Main Street.

The meeting will get underway at 1 p.m. at the Roxbury Town Office, 1095 Roxbury Road.

First-year Town Administrator Renee Hodsdon said March 6 that the proposed municipal budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year starting July 1, is $804,903. Of that, $661,472 is to be raised by taxes, which is nearly $19,000 more than last year.

She said the town was reimbursed close to $75,000 from Federal Emergency Management Agency for the flood damage in 2023, helping keep the increase down. The FEMA money was put back into the capital improvement fund, which includes summer roads.

Two of the largest articles involve the Roxwind tax increment financing account, both of which won’t affect property taxes, said Hodsdon.

The first one is for $269,000 to rebuild the diagonal culvert of the Theriault Stream Crossing and to authorize the town to apply for any grant to offset the cost.

Hodsdon said the location is on Main Street at the pond just before the campground road.

“This will be a much larger culvert,” she said. “There’s a lot of wetlands behind there and runoff and stuff and the culverts that are there now, at least one of them, are undersized, causing backup. It’s affecting properties there,” she said.

Board Chairman Tim Derouche added that this would also enhance the passage of aquatic life through that area.

Hodsdon said they are in hopes of doing the project this year, but it depends on the bidding process and other factors. The town is working with an engineer who will handle that timeline.

The second TIF article calls for using up to $50,000 for the engineering and/or inspecting of three properties for future economic development and in support of recreational trails in Roxbury.

Hodsdon said that last year, the town was asked if they were in favor of purchasing property for the ATV and snowmobile clubs (including trail expansion), and for other economic development reasons.

She said the three properties the Select Board said they were interested in each have pros and cons. “We’re looking for professional opinions on what they (the board) would like to see happen and can it be done, or is it feasible?” Hodsdon said.

For the townwide revaluation, Article 45 asks for appropriating $70,000 for remapping and assessments to begin this year. Last year’s appropriation was $15,000 and the balance forward is $87,412.

If passed, Hodsdon said that would give the town enough money to go forward with the project. The only bid to do the project is for $225,000 and the revaluation would not be completed until 2028. Hodsdon said the company is willing to work with payments from the town for the remainder of the cost.

The last revaluation was in 2013.

Hodsdon said the town is also working with the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments on updating its comprehensive plan.

For elections, Selectman Ray Hodsdon is the only one who took out nomination papers for a three-year term.

Candidates for the Regional School Unit 10 board of directors for three years are John Ferreira, who recently joined the board to finish a term, and newcomer Diane Farnum.