A 12-year-old Maine boy received significant injuries Sunday morning after he completed racing for the Chisholm Area Race Team and was free-skiing at Black Mountain of Maine when he struck some trees.

The child was skiing with friends when he went off the Lower Allagash Trail, over a steep embankment and into some trees in the woods, ski patrol Director John McElrath said Monday.

The Allagash Trail is listed as an intermediate trail.

Ski patrol members were on the scene within 2 minutes, stabilized him, removed him from the woods, placed him on a rescue toboggan and got him to a clinic at the base of the mountain.

The boy was treated at the clinic until a Med-Care Ambulance arrived. He was taken to Rumford Hospital and quickly airlifted by LifeFlight of Maine to MaineHealth Maine Medical Center in Portland, McElrath said.

The boy was still at the Portland hospital Monday, he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young ski racer who was injured this morning (Sunday) skiing on the Lower Allagash Trail. The skier was transported to the patrol room and left via ambulance to Rumford Hospital by Med-Care,” McElrath wrote on Black Mountain’s Facebook page.

It is the second serious ski crash at Black Mountain involving a child since Feb. 28, when a Maine girl under 10 skied into a tree.