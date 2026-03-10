There was joy in Mudville for Griffin Smith, 5, when he found a mud puddle in front of home plate in 2019 on the Eastern Prom softball field in Portland. Mud season is a rite of spring in Maine. (Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer)

As the sun angle rises and daylight stretches longer into the evening, daytime melting will begin to outpace overnight refreezing. That is when mud season takes hold.

There are still about three weeks until spring officially begins, however, mud season in western Maine does not wait for the calendar.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac website, mud season happens because the top layer of soil thaws before the deeper ground does. Snow begins to melt and the surface softens, but frost can remain below. Water from melting snow and early spring rain cannot drain downward through frozen subsoil. Instead, it collects in the upper layer. When soil becomes saturated, it loses strength.

Georgia Murray, senior scientist with the Appalachian Mountain Club, said that explanation is generally accurate.

“I think this is right but there is also the volume of water (soil saturation) and the soil type that may be factors,” she said.

Murray is also a contributor to the White Mountains Almanac, a collaborative publication produced by the Appalachian Mountain Club, the Mount Washington Observatory and the Hubbard Brook Research Foundation that documents seasonal and environmental changes across the region.

Advertisement

While the top-down thaw explains why water becomes trapped near the surface, the severity of mud season also depends on how much meltwater is present and how quickly different soils can drain.

The Appalachian Mountain Club warns that hiking during this period can widen trails, erode thin topsoil and damage nearby vegetation and water sources. The club encourages hikers to walk through muddy sections rather than around them, to avoid high-elevation trails that take longer to dry out, and to consider lower-elevation routes, rail trails or other hardened surfaces until conditions improve.

“Mud season is created when moisture from snowmelt, often accompanied by spring rains, cannot drain away because the ground is still frozen,” said Maine garden blogger Jean Potuchek, of Poland. “Because the ground thaws from the top down, the mud and ruts keep getting deeper and deeper as the thaw continues.”

How severe mud season becomes depends on several factors. Potuchek notes the depth and duration of winter cold, the size of the snowpack, the amount of spring rain, and how quickly temperatures rise all play a role. In areas with well-draining glacial sand, once the deepest frost thaws, “the moisture drains away and the mud disappears remarkably quickly.” In heavier soils, mud can persist longer.

Jason Latham, a natural resource specialist with the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust, said the severity of mud season can vary widely from year to year depending on winter conditions. Prolonged mud seasons often coincide with winters when frost penetrates deeply into the ground, particularly when extremely cold weather occurs without insulating snow cover or when rain events are followed by sudden cold snaps that allow frost to reach deeper layers. Fluctuating weather patterns that repeatedly shift between freezing and thawing can also extend the freeze-thaw cycle.

That is when gravel roads begin to feel softer and develop ruts. Paved roads often show more potholes and uneven patches during this period. Water seeps into small cracks, freezes overnight, expands and then thaws again. Repeated freeze-thaw cycles weaken pavement and create bumps and broken sections.

Advertisement

One of the clearest signs that mud season has arrived is roads being posted. When a road base becomes saturated, it cannot support heavy axle loads without damage. To prevent long-term structural problems, seasonal weight limits are placed on certain roads.

Latham said one of the most common misconceptions about mud season is that once the snow disappears, roads and trails are ready for use. In reality, he said, significant damage can occur when vehicles or hikers use surfaces that have not yet firmed up after the thaw.

The Maine Department of Transportation posts state roads, and towns can post local roads if conditions require it. The purpose is straightforward: protect the roadbed until deeper frost leaves the ground and drainage improves.

In Jay, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said the town has placed seasonal weight limits on roads.

“The Town of Jay posted roads on 2/20/26,” LaFreniere said.

Looking back over the past decade, she said the timing is consistent with typical mud season conditions in the region.

Advertisement

“In the past 10 years there were seven years that we posted in February and three that we posted in March,” LaFreniere said. “So mid- to late-February postings are typical, although the past two years were in March.”

Restrictions are usually lifted once frost leaves the ground and roadbeds stabilize.

“Generally the postings are taken down mid- to late-April depending on the weather,” LaFreniere said.

Livermore Falls Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said the timing of thaw and road conditions varies from year to year. “It depends on the weather,” she said when asked when frost is expected to leave the ground.

Castonguay noted that seasonal restrictions are already in place. “Roads are already posted,” she said.

Once conditions improve, towns begin shifting toward spring and summer infrastructure work.

Advertisement

“Paving projects that were deferred last year” are expected once road conditions allow, Castonguay said.

A MUDDY HIKE

Mud season also affects trails, not just roads. Maine Audubon notes that many hiking trails were originally built to bring visitors to a destination quickly, without always accounting for how soil and topography would interact with increased foot traffic. As snow melts, flat, low-lying trails and steep fall-line sections can turn into stretches of standing water and deep mud.

“Oftentimes, unconsciously, hikers evade obstacles that their mind deems as uncomfortable or unsafe,” Maine Audubon land steward Liz Thibault said in a 2024 mud season advisory. When hikers step off the intended tread to avoid mud, she explained, the impact spreads outward. A trail designed to be 3 feet wide can “hemorrhage to 6 feet wide,” leading to vegetation loss and long-term erosion.

Maine Audubon encourages hikers to walk directly through muddy sections rather than along the edges.

“When you come up to a stretch of mud or water on the tread surface, try not to hug the edges of the trail to bypass it, but rather walk directly through it,” Thibault said. It may be inconvenient, but it limits long-term damage.

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy offers similar guidance for hikers across New England, including Maine. Hiking during this period can widen trails, erode thin topsoil, and damage nearby vegetation and water sources.

Advertisement

The conservancy says that high-elevation trails take longer to dry out and recommends letting New England trails rest during peak mud season when possible. Lower-elevation trails, rail trails and other hardened surfaces are often better alternatives until conditions improve.

The organization also advises against placing logs or rocks in muddy spots without proper planning. Adding debris can block natural drainage and worsen the problem elsewhere. As Maine Audubon notes, “On trails, we never want to stop water from moving or absorbing as it should.”

Latham, with Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust, said patience is one of the most helpful actions residents and outdoor enthusiasts can take during mud season. Although it can be tempting to get outside after a long winter, he said waiting until trails and roads dry out helps prevent damage to infrastructure and avoids conflicts with landowners.

At home, the same principles apply. Saturated soil means lawns soften, gravel driveways lose compaction and drainage becomes more important. Clearing debris from culverts and ditches before heavy melt begins can help water move where it is supposed to.