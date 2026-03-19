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Wayne Drake works at Farmington's Better Living Center in November 2021. The Better Living Center will soon be transitioning to the Farmington Food Co-op on April 1, organizers say. (Kay Neufeld/Staff Writer)

FARMINGTON — The Better Living Center on Front Street is set to transition to a community-owned grocery store this spring, becoming the Farmington Food Co-op beginning April 1.

The store at 181 Front St. has operated for more than five decades, offering natural and organic groceries, local produce, bulk foods, wellness products and everyday staples, with a focus on Maine-grown and Maine-made items.

The business first opened in 1973 and has changed ownership several times over the years while maintaining its focus on natural foods and locally sourced products. The owner purchased the store in 2020.

Under the new cooperative structure, the store will be owned and supported by members of the community. Organizers say the transition has been led by a group of local residents involved in the regional food community who are working to keep the store operating long-term.

Store hours and staff are expected to remain the same following the transition.

Organizers say a public celebration is being planned for April to mark the launch of the Farmington Food Co-op.

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 33 years and mom of eight...

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