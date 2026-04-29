Voters in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls went to the polls April 28, electing Regional School Unit 73 board members in Jay and Livermore Falls and filling key local offices across the three-town district.

The results will directly shape RSU 73’s upcoming budget decisions, staffing and district priorities, as elected members oversee shared costs and policy across all three communities.

In Jay, school board voting included one- and two-year seats and a four-candidate race for two three-year terms. Avery F. Ryder won the one-year seat with 348 votes to Joyce A. Badeau’s 293, according to official results. Matthew J. Brennick won the two-year seat with 323 votes to Edward P. Walsh’s 306. Tamara N. Hoke led with 391 votes and Danielle J.W. Brotherton followed with 279 to secure the two three-year terms.

Jay voters also elected F. Timothy DeMillo as a fourth selectperson with 557 votes and Gary McGrane as a fifth selectperson with 533 votes.

All Jay municipal warrant articles were approved, including key spending measures and administrative items. Voters approved $739,725 for town government, $2 million for public works, $1.2 million for police services, $454,206 for fire services and $678,600 for sewer operations. Voters backed $200,000 for trash collection and $10,000 for recycling, which was contingent on approval of the trash article.

Additional approved items included $350,000 for paving capital reserves, $316,834 for the Jay-Niles Memorial Library, $78,882 for ambulance services and funding for community organizations and recreation programs.

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Both RSU 73 budget questions were approved, 465-207 and 510-159.

Additionally, voters approved a mobile home park rent increase moratorium ordinance.

In Livermore Falls, voters elected Tammy Ferrari to a one-year RSU 73 seat, Kathy Bryant to a two-year term and Don Emery to a three-year term. John Benedetto won a two-year Select Board seat and Jeff Bryant won a three-year term. All warrant articles were approved.

Livermore Falls voters also approved major spending items, including $1.3 million for public safety, $830,460 for public works, $984,200 for sewer operations and $516,992 for general government, along with policy items such as a revised cannabis ordinance and changes to tax payment schedules and interest rates.

In Livermore, no RSU 73 seats were on the ballot this year. Jeremy Emerson was elected to a three-year Select Board term and Allen O’Ben to a two-year term.

Livermore voters approved all warrant articles and passed the RSU 73 budget. A separate RSU 73 ballot question seeking approval for a capital boiler project failed in Livermore, 160-135, though it passed in both Jay and Livermore Falls as part of a districtwide vote.

All municipal warrant articles passed across the three towns, covering major spending for operations, public works, public safety and infrastructure, along with policy items such as tax administration, capital reserves and ordinance updates, while the only reported defeat was a Livermore RSU 73 boiler-related question.