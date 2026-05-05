Freshly picked, uncleaned fiddleheads harvested from the Sandy River area are collected May 2 in a container at Curtis Gerrish’s roadside stand in Jay. Gerrish was selling the seasonal greens the same day as the Maine Fiddlehead Festival in Farmington. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

JAY — While crowds gathered in Farmington for the annual Maine Fiddlehead Festival, Curtis Gerrish set up a roadside stand May 2 near a laundromat in Jay, selling freshly picked, uncleaned fiddleheads from the Sandy River area.

Gerrish recalled growing up eating them deep fried by his mother, underscoring the strong local tradition and demand for the seasonal crop.