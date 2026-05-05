JAY — While crowds gathered in Farmington for the annual Maine Fiddlehead Festival, Curtis Gerrish set up a roadside stand May 2 near a laundromat in Jay, selling freshly picked, uncleaned fiddleheads from the Sandy River area.
Gerrish recalled growing up eating them deep fried by his mother, underscoring the strong local tradition and demand for the seasonal crop.
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Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 33 years and mom of eight...
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