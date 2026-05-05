Participants listen as a guide leads a tree identification walk through a forest trail during a High Peaks Alliance program in western Maine. The free, family-friendly walks focus on forest health, tree species and wildlife habitat. (Courtesy of Amanda Laliberte)

FARMINGTON — The High Peaks Alliance is entering the 2026 season with new leadership and an expanded lineup of public programs, welcoming three board members while rolling out a series of guided walks across Franklin County.

The updates combine leadership changes with expanded public programming, reflecting a broader effort to strengthen access, stewardship and community engagement across Maine’s High Peaks region.

The organization announced that Phil Coffin of Carrabassett Valley, Rebecca Goldfine of West Bath and Caulin Parker of Rangeley have joined its board of directors, each bringing experience in outdoor recreation, communications and regional engagement.

A view of Walrath Woods in Strong shows the Sandy River winding through forest and farmland in western Maine. The property is among those the High Peaks Alliance is working to conserve to protect public access and natural resources. (Courtesy photo of High Peaks Alliance)

Coffin, a retired lawyer and longtime Sugarloaf skier who has lived in Carrabassett Valley since 2000, has served on the boards of Maine Huts & Trails and the Bicycle Coalition of Maine.

“Given changing land ownership, it’s important for us to work collaboratively with landowners, municipalities and other organizations to preserve access to the western Maine wilderness and to improve trails and other infrastructure,” Coffin said.

Goldfine, a communications specialist and former newspaper reporter, created the trail resource “Maine by Foot” and co-authored the “Scenic 7 Hiking Challenge” in partnership with the alliance, which encourages participants to complete hikes at seven designated locations, including four mountain summits and three scenic trails across the High Peaks region. Participants who complete all seven hikes can register as “Challenge Champions” and receive a patch and sticker, with their names added to an online roster.

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Goldfine will serve as board secretary.

“I value public access to trails made possible by generous landowners and the work of land trusts and conservation organizations,” she said.

Parker, a commercial lender with Franklin Savings Bank who grew up in the region, said his connection to the outdoors shaped his interest in serving.

“Having the privilege to grow up in the area, I’ve experienced the benefits of the High Peaks region for my entire life,” Parker said.

The alliance also recognized outgoing board members Dana Bowman, Darryl Wood and Dr. Gina Oswald for their service.

“Dana, Darryl and Gina have been instrumental in the alliance’s growth,” Director of Engagement said Amanda Laliberte. “Their commitment and guidance will have lasting impacts on our mission to ensure public access.”

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Julie Davenport, a district forester with the Maine Forest Service, examines a tree during a guided walk at Shiloh Pond Community Forest in 2025. Davenport leads Tree ID and Bird Walks across the High Peaks region, helping participants learn about forest health, species identification and local ecology. (Courtesy of Amanda Laliberte)

Building on that focus, the organization is also expanding opportunities for the public to engage directly with the region’s forests and trails.

A free series of guided Tree ID and Bird Walks will take place this summer and fall at conserved lands across the High Peaks region, led by Maine Forest Service District Forester Julie Davenport and board member Pete McKinley.

Laliberte said the series is designed to get people onto conserved lands while strengthening connections between the public and local forestry expertise.

“We hope to accomplish at least three things with this series,” Laliberte said. “First, to get people outside on conserved lands that will be protected for generations to enjoy and to introduce participants to new places or help them see familiar landscapes through a new lens. Second, to connect our community with Julie Davenport, our district forester with the Maine Forest Service, who offers a wealth of free resources for landowners and is eager to meet more people in the region.

“And third, to build a stronger connection to the High Peaks Alliance, through leaders like board member Pete McKinley, by sharing our work and deepening understanding of the local ecology.”

The 2026 schedule includes:

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• Walrath Woods in Strong on June 10, a 120-acre conservation area along the Sandy River with trails through mixed hardwoods and softwoods.

• Mosher Hill Falls Community Forest in Farmington on Aug. 12, a 200-acre woodland featuring an informal loop trail, conifers, wetlands and a 45-foot waterfall.

• Shiloh Pond Community Forest in Kingfield on Oct. 14, more than 200 acres with ponds, wetlands and a scenic forest trail.

The walks typically draw about 20–25 participants of all ages, Laliberte said.

Each walk runs about two hours on easy to moderate terrain and is designed for families, beginners and outdoor enthusiasts. Participants will learn tree identification, forest health and bird habitat. Registration is free but required, and attendees will be notified of cancellations in the event of rain.

High Peaks Alliance is actively fundraising to conserve Walrath Woods and Mosher Hill Falls, which may be protected by the time the programs take place, Laliberte said. Shiloh Pond Community Forest is owned by the town of Kingfield and stewarded by the alliance, which helped conserve the property with partners.

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Davenport will lead all three walks, with McKinley co-leading. Laliberte described McKinley as “a world-class biologist and birder.”

The series is intended to deepen understanding of how healthy forests support wildlife and surrounding communities while giving participants practical skills they can use on local trails.

The alliance is also considering expanding the program in the future to include tours of active logging operations.

“That’s the next step in the process,” Laliberte said.

In addition to the walk series, High Peaks Alliance will host a regional Motorsports Summit on May 16 at the Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club Groomer Barn in Rangeley.

The event, requested by regional motorized clubs, will focus on trail funding, landowner relations and coordinated strategies for maintaining access. The agenda includes Trails Bond grant training, updates from the state Office of Offroad Recreational Vehicles and breakout sessions for the Rangeley region, Carrabassett Valley, Kingfield, Eustis and southern Franklin County.

Beyond the walk series, the alliance also hosts a monthly High Peaks Naturalist Series that rotates across the region, though space is limited due to demand, Laliberte said.

The organization will also hold four volunteer trail work days this season: June 12, with a rain date of June 26, at Tumbledown’s Brook Trailhead; July 10, with a rain date of July 17, at the Fly Rod Crosby Trail at the Saddleback Spur Trailhead; Aug. 21, with a rain date of Aug. 28, at Tumbledown’s Loop Trailhead; and Sept. 4, with a rain date of Sept. 18, at the Perham Stream Birding Trail.

“Programs like these can help draw people to our region, introduce them to conserved lands and encourage spending at nearby local businesses,” Laliberte said.