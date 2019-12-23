power of faith

Faith helped Paris family through a dark time The Farrell family of South Paris lost their 4-day-old daughter, Guinevere, on Sept. 29. They say their faith, and their church, helped them get through the immense grief.

Rumford woman living a better life with God Debbie Laurinaitis' desire to be more spiritual and to have a better relationship with God came about by attending Al-Anon meetings.

George Sheats, faith for a lifetime At 61, the Auburn man is on the path to becoming an Episcopal priest.