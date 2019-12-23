power of faith
PublishedDecember 23, 2019
Faith helped Paris family through a dark time
The Farrell family of South Paris lost their 4-day-old daughter, Guinevere, on Sept. 29. They say their faith, and their church, helped them get through the immense grief.
PublishedDecember 23, 2019
Rumford woman living a better life with God
Debbie Laurinaitis' desire to be more spiritual and to have a better relationship with God came about by attending Al-Anon meetings.
PublishedDecember 23, 2019
George Sheats, faith for a lifetime
At 61, the Auburn man is on the path to becoming an Episcopal priest.
PublishedDecember 23, 2019
Hospital chaplain Sarah Gillespie offers an ear, a blessing and a hand
PublishedDecember 23, 2019
Jay woman’s deep faith in God has helped guide her
Kelli Hanson, 40, lost her husband five years ago in a car accident.
PublishedDecember 23, 2019
Man helps inmates find hope, purpose through jail ministry
Bruce Noddin helps provide spiritual guidance and council to inmates at Androscoggin County Jail.
PublishedDecember 23, 2018
Heather Sorensen credits God’s message with saving her life
PublishedDecember 23, 2018
Pastors credit prayer for miracle recovery
PublishedDecember 23, 2018
Dale Brown, inspired by grandmother
PublishedDecember 23, 2018
Peter Bragdon, from near death to full of hope
