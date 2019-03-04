AUBURN – Carolyn E. Stoddard Jurczak, 86, of 30 Clifford St., Auburn, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the Oddfellows Nursing Home. She was born July 11, 1932, in Lewiston, the daughter of Richard H. and Ruth (Scammon) Stoddard, growing up and attending schools in Auburn, and graduating from Edward Little High School in 1950.

She attended Farmington State College for two years and then joined the Women’s Army Corps and was stationed in Ft. Ritchie, Md., as a cryptographer. She then married and had five children. While raising her five wonderful children alone, she continued her education at University of Maine in Portland where she earned her bachelor’s degree and later her master’s in education a UMO. She taught one year of elementary school at Indian Island in Old Town followed by 27 years teaching elementary grades in Auburn, at Washburn, St. Louis, and Sherwood Heights schools. She enjoyed genealogy and traveling. Mrs. Jurczak attended Sovereign Grace Chapel in Auburn and thoroughly enjoyed the study of God’s word and the fellowship of his people.

She is survived by her five children, daughter, Linda Johnson and her husband, Eric, son, Edward M. “Mitch”, daughter, Lori Giberti and her husband, Rocky, all of Auburn, son, William F. “Bill” and his wife, Lynn, of Oxford, and daughter, Joyce Whitehouse and her husband, Randy, of Gardiner; 12 grandchildren, Ryan Jurczak, Michael Bradford, Danielle, Josiah, Cara Elizabeth, Jessica, and Kelsey Jurczak, Gino Giberti, Angela Tardif, Jennifer Clinton, Kristy Jurczak, and Andrew Whitehouse; three brothers, Richard H. Stoddard II, Luther B. Stoddard, and Robert H. Stoddard. She was predeceased by a sister, Gladys Polland and uncle, Richard Scammon.

The family would like to thank the Oddfellows and Rebekah’s Home for their outstanding and loving care they gave to our mother in her last six years. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m., from the Court St. Baptist Church in Auburn. Interment will be later in the spring at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.

The family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Oddfellows/Rebekah’s

Home of Auburn.

