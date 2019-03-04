RUMFORD – Mrs. Sharon A. Folland, 74, died Monday March 4, 2019, at her residence on Kennebec Street in Rumford.

Born in Rumford on June 22, 1944, she was a daughter of Harold and Theresa (Ross) McDonald. She was a graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford.

Sharon was a Communicant of the Parish of The Holy Savior St Athanasius St John Church in Rumford. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, ceramics and crocheting. She always enjoyed her Sunday rides.

She was married in Rumford on Nov. 19, 1966, to Robert G. Folland who died in Rumford on Nov. 28, 2017.

She is survived by a daughter, Kelly Volkernick and husband Jeremy of Rumford, a son Mark Folland of East Andover; two grandchildren, Colby and Trevor Volkernick of Rumford; a brother, Robert McDonald and his wife Lane of Rumford and a sister Joanne Richard and her husband Fern of Lewiston; and her kitty James.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Parish of The Holy Savior St. Athanasius St. John Church in Rumford. Interment win the spring will be in the Demeritt Cemetery, Peru, Maine.

