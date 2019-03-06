SOUTH CHINA – Herman Paul Bean, 86, known by his family and friends as Paul, passed from this life with family by his side.

He was the son of William E and Leona E. Bean and was one of 10 children who grew up in Milton Plantation, Maine.

At the time of the Korean Conflict, 1952, Paul was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served with the 1745 co I, 65th INF. He was wounded in action at Sang-Dong-Ni, North Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1953.

In 1955, Paul married Patricia Coffin of Bryant Pond, Maine. They were married for 63 years, built their home on the Christian Ridge Rd., South Paris, Maine, and raised six children. Paul worked for A.C. Lawrence for 30 years.

He is survived by all of his children, son, Timothy and wife, Linda, sons, Stephen and Andrew, and daughters, Rhonda, Lavinia and Kimberly. Paul had 15 grandchildren and many great and great-great-grandchildren. Paul was predeceased from his wife, Patricia, in August of 2018.

During his last five months, he shared a special bond with his oldest granddaughter, Stacey, who cared for him. He will be missed by all his family and his dog, Buddy.

In the spring, there will be a military graveside service at Abbott’s Mills Cemetery, Rumford, Maine. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

