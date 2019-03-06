LEWISTON – Ronald Peter Paradis 70, of Swale Lane, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at his home. He was born in Lewiston on Oct. 14, 1948, the son of the late Mearl and Frances (Sampson) Paradis. He was educated in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School class of 1967. He then went on to graduate from Husson College.Ron worked for several years at Seltzer & Rydholm, then Bell Manufacturing, Payroll Management and was most recently working part time at Labonte’s Financial Services and The Fortin Group Funeral Homes as a funeral attendant. Ron was an avid sports fan and loved following The Patriots, he also enjoyed watching and playing golf. In his younger years he was a Boy Scout leader, he was very active in the “Class of ’67” Reunion Committee, where they also started the Tommy McMahon Memorial Foundation. He also had a special spot in his heart for animals. Most of all Ron loved spending time his family, and especially enjoyed his Wednesday Night suppers at Pat’s Pizza with his son, Matt.Ron is survived by his wife, Peggy Paradis, whom he married in 2011; his son, Matthew Paradis of Lewiston; two stepchildren, Pamela Wright and her husband, Adam, of Greene, and their two children, Spencer and Julia, and Daniel Bussell of Connecticut; his siblings: Penelope (Penny) Dufour of Lewiston, Rand Paradis of Lewiston, Patrick Murphy and wife, Anita, of Lewiston and Pamela Dyer and husband, John, of Yarmouth; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Gregory Paradis; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Dufour.You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Ron’s life by visiting his guest book at www.thefortingroupauburn.comVisitation, Fortin/Auburn, Friday, March 8, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Committal will be held in the spring at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Homes, Cremation & Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.Those wishing to make memorial donations in his memory may do so to:The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society55 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240

