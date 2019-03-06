GREENE – Richard H. Libby, 61, of Greene, Maine, passed away Monday March 4, 2019, following a short battle with lung cancer. Richard passed away with his loving family at his side. He was born in Lewiston on Sept. 3, 1957, the son of the late Richard Libby Sr. and Audrey Dumont. He attended school in Auburn graduating from Edward Little High School in the class of 1976. A little more than a year later, he married his high school sweetheart, Heidi Farrell, on July 23, 1977, at Grace Lutheran Church in Auburn. Richard began working at the family business, Lincoln St. Radiator, at the young age of 12. His entire career was dedicated to the business and he became owner operator in 2003 upon the passing of his father. Richard was a member of the Pastime Club of Lewiston and the Lewiston Hillside Riders Snowmobile Club. He truly enjoyed four-wheeling, fly-fishing, camping, gardening and spending precious time with his family and friends at his camp in Kingfield on the Carrabassett River. The things he treasured the most, were spending time with his grandsons, hunting with his brothers in Minot in the well-known area of Death Valley and taking vacations to various Caribbean islands with his wife Heidi.Richard is survived by his wife of 41 years, Heidi Libby, two children, Matthew Libby of Turner, Katie Charest and husband Josh of Greene, two grandchildren; Camrin Libby and Parker Charest, three brothers, William Dumont and wife Laurie of Minot, Gordon Libby and companion Stacy Proteau of Lewiston, Danny Libby and wife Deborah of Wales and one sister, Bonnie Gallop of Lewiston, and several nieces and nephews.Richard was predeceased by his parents and brother, Roland Dumont.You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting his guestbook at www.thefortingroupauburn.com.Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group Funeral Home in Auburn on Sunday from 2-4 p.m and 6-8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m., at The Grace Lutheran Church, 757 Summer Street, Auburn, Maine. A Service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, Maine 04210. 783-8545In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard’s memory to:Rockin T Equine Rescue60 Edgecomb RoadLisbon Falls, ME 04252

