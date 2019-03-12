SOUTH PARIS – Pauline Bean, 89, of South Paris, died on Thursday March 7, 2019, at Market Square Health Care. She was born in Woodstock, on Jan. 11, 1930, the daughter of Arthur and Myrtle (Hendrickson) Thurlow. She attended Woodstock Schools.

On Oct. 25, 1947, she married Robert Bean. Together they had two sons, Brian and Douglas. They made their home in South Paris.

Polly was a homemaker, she also worked at Wesco Orchards, picking apples, and for Jessie Andrews as a caretaker and housekeeper.

Polly was a member of the Woodstock Willing Workers. She enjoyed spending time with family, and supporting her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren in whatever sport or animal shows they were involved in. She was also known for baking pies.

She is survived by her sons Brian and his wife Darlene, and Douglas and his partner Terry; seven grandchildren Lance and his wife Jen, Lori and her husband Kendall, Shannon and her husband Scott, Naomi and her husband Peter, Kacie and her husband Tobin, Bobby and his wife Katie, and Chelsea; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; her sister Elaine and her husband Larry, sister-in-law Patty; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Bob; parents Arthur and Myrtle; brother Leslie; a niece Kendy and nephews Bruce and Stewart.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. A graveside service will be held in the spring. To share memories and online condolences with the family please go to www.chandlerfunerals.com.

