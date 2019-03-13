Weary Club to hold meeting

NORWAY — The Norway Weary Club will hold its monthly meeting commencing at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Weary Club building on Main Street. Members and guests are invited to share coffee, donuts and tales of the past winter.

Birder to discuss sounds of hidden birds

PARIS — The fifth lecture in the McLaughlin Garden 2019 series will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, when Ted Anderson discusses “Heard But Not (Often) Seen: Discovering the Hidden Birds of Western Maine.” The lecture will be held in the historic McLaughlin home at 97 Main St., where Bernard McLaughlin lived with his wife. Tea will be served at 3:30 p.m.

The talk will reveal how participants can connect songs, drumming patterns or other clues with the birds that make them. The lecture will help those attending get attuned to the bird sounds made through the year.

A lifelong birder, Anderson is a museum exhibition and graphic designer as well as a photographer based in Harrison. He has worked at the America Museum of Natural History and the Franklin Institute, as well as consulting with numerous science, art and history museums, including the Adirondack Museum and the Roger Tory Peterson Institute of Natural History. He has a BA from Stockton University and has worked in the museum field for over 30 years.

The lecture is free and open to the public; a suggested donation of $5 will be accepted in support of the garden and homestead.

Oxford County Retired Teachers to meet

OXFORD — OCEA-R (Oxford Country Educators Association-Retired) will hold the first meeting of 2019 at the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School on Friday, March 22. The meeting will convene in the dining area of the culinary arts department. Sign-ins will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The business meeting will start at approximately 11, followed by a meal prepared and served by the culinary arts students. The after-dinner program will be presented by Juliese Padgett, author of the children’s book, “The Newest Flower.” There will be two fundraisers: a book sale and the annual “cookie walk.” The price of the cookies will be $2 a bag. Proceeds will go toward the annual scholarship fund.

The final meeting of 2018 was held at the Locke Mills Legion Hall. The winners of the raffle to raise money for scholarships were announced, and a Christmas auction was held for the same purpose.

OCEA-R is an opportunity for people who worked in the field of education to share experiences and friendship. It also provides several scholarships annually to students from Oxford County who are continuing their educations beyond high school. Every year they donate a children’s book to all public libraries in the county that have a children’s collection. Anyone who worked as a teacher, teacher aide, bus driver, custodian, cafeteria worker, or in any capacity for a school system is welcome.