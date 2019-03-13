HOBE SOUND, Fla. – Laurien Joseph “Larry” Kirouac, 92, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully at the home of his son David on Feb. 28, 2019. Larry was a son of the late Joseph and Valeda (Pomerleau) Kirouac, and was born in Lewiston on Jan. 27, 1927. He lived his entire life in Lewiston and Auburn.

Larry served his country honorable in World War II, and married Jeannette (Albert) Duplessis on Jan. 18, 1958. They met at a dance at Island Park, and he fell in love with her the moment he laid eyes on her. Together they raised six children, and enjoyed a wonderful, quiet life between trips to Canada and Florida.

Larry worked for many years at several different local manufacturing facilities, and then was a painter and maintenance man at Tall Pines. After retiring, he worked part-time at Shaw’s in Lewiston. Larry was a longtime member of Franco-American War Veterans, Post 31, Lewiston.

Fishing, long walks, music and spending time with family were some of the things Larry enjoyed. He was a communicant of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Prior to traveling to his son’s home in Florida, Larry had lived for several years at Schooner Estates in Auburn.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Schooner for making Larry feel at home there. We would also like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital, Lewiston, the Barron Center in Portland, Treasure Coast Hospice and Immacula DeSamour of Comfort Keepers for taking such good care of Larry while he was ill.

Larry was predeceased by his beloved wife Jeannette; his sons George Duplessis and Paul Kirouac; his brothers Norman and Lorenzo, and his longtime friend and companion, Irene Pelletier.

Survivors include his children Robert of Fruitland Park, Fla., Ronald (Kathy) of Fresno, Calif., Linda Allard of Beverly Hills, Fla., and David (Bridgit) of Hobe Sound, Fla.; sister-in-law Anna Kirouac of Lewiston. Grandchildren are Linda, Diane, Debbie, Cindy, Tina, Laurie, Brian, Kenneth, Laurie, Keith, John, Jill and Noah. Larry also leaves several neices, nephews and great-grandchildren.

Visitation and a celebration of Larry’s life will be held at Pinette, Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, of Lewiston on May 24, with time to be announced in the Spring.

