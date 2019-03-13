A not-at-all-exhaustive roundup of greater Lewiston-Auburn-area ice cream news, because sometimes, this job is tough like that:

Fielder’s Choice in Sabattus, Manchester, Brunswick and Old Orchard Beach opened March 6. (Its Auburn location is year-round.)

Dairy Joys in Lewiston and Auburn have announced that they’re opening March 21. Bethany’s Ice Cream in Mechanic Falls doesn’t yet have an opening date.

Ruby Rose Frozen Custard in Poland is shooting for mid-April, according to its Facebook page, and Hodgman’s Frozen Custard in New Gloucester says on its page it will open Mother’s Day.

Over in Auburn, Taber’s voicemail says, “See you in April.”

Tyler Angell, who owns Smiley’s Ice Cream Shoppe in Lisbon, says he’s working toward an April 1 opening. On Tuesday, he was at his mother’s ice cream shop, Main Street Dairy Treat at 688 Main St. in Lewiston, helping her get ready to open this Saturday.

“The city of Lewiston just came and turned the power on,” he said.

Gifford’s is opening its five locations Friday, including one in Auburn, with its annual free small cone giveaway from 6 to 8 p.m.

New this year: Unicorn Delight, described in a news release as a vanilla “fairy dusted with a pastel rainbow of confetti and then stirred together with ultraviolet bubblegum,” and a Maine-based nod with Aroma Joe’s PB mocha flavored ice cream, described as — get your napkin — AJ’s cold brew and chocolate ice cream “rippled with peanut butter and studded with chocolate chips.”

This story was originally published in The Buzz: Lepage Bakeries to spend $1M for new loading docks; local ice cream stands get ready.

