RANGELEY — Two men and a child were injured Saturday night when two snowmobiles collided on Rangeley Lake.

Mark Latti, director of communications for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, said speed was a contributing factor in the accident, which occurred just before 8 p.m.

Mark Lindsay, 41, of Bennington, Vermont, was driving one snowmobile and Tyler Graham, 27, of Brunswick the other. Evan Almeida, 7, of Middleborough, Massachusetts, was Graham’s passenger, Latti said.

Lindsay and Graham suffered a broken leg and Almeida facial injuries, Latti said.

Game wardens issued Lindsay a summons on a charge of operating a snowmobile to endanger, Latti said.

The crash remains under investigation, he said.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: