Hirundo Wildlife Refuge will hold a Full Moon Hike on March 20 from 7-8 p.m. Participants will gather at Gate 3 of the refuge, which is located at 45 Hudson Road, Old Town.

Come for a guided trek through Hirundo under the light of the full moon; head out to explore the trails after dark. Dress warm and bring a flashlight or headlamp for the full experience of nature at night. Bring snowshoes if you have them or email [email protected] to reserve a pair!

Tickets are available online via eventbrite.

