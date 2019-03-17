LEWISTON — Donovan Tehan has become the first L/A Nordiques player on the 2018-19 roster to make a college commitment.

Last week, the 20-year-old defenseman from Middleburg, Florida announced he will continue his hockey career at Becker College in Worcester, Massachusetts. Becker is a Division III school that plays in the Commonwealth Coast Conference.

This season, Tehan had 11 goals and 26 assists in 47 regular-season games. He has added two assists in two playoff games.

“I went and toured there and nice facilities they got, and I got the financial situation figured out,” Tehan said. “It was the best fit for me for next year and the next four years.”

Becker went 3-21-1 this season and is no stranger in recruiting former L/A players. Caleb Labrie, of Greene, who also was a standout at St. Dom’s, appeared in 12 games for the Hawks, where he had a goal and three helpers this past season. Becker also has Austin Siering on the roster. The defenseman, who just completed his junior season, played for the L/A Fighting Spirit during the 2015-16 season.

“Me and Labrie from last year were pretty close, we had a pretty good relationship and even after the season we worked out together all summer,” Tehan said. “I stayed up here instead of going back home. I talked to him maybe three, four times a week. He was telling me about the program and sent me pictures of the facilities before I got to tour there eventually. … I guess you could say he didn’t necessarily aided the process but he definitely made it a lot easier.”

Nordiques bring in St. Dom’s standout

As the Nordiques were preparing to face the Long Beach Sharks for the opening round of the playoffs, they brought in different players for practices to give them enough players for inter-squad scrimmages.

It gave director of recruitment and advancement and NA3HL head coach Cam Robichaud a chance to take a look at signed NAHL tenders like Manny Sanchez and Connor Androlewicz over the past week, but he looked at local high school talent also.

One of them was Dominic Chasse, who helped lead St. Dom’s to a state championship this season.

“He skated with us this morning (and afternoon),” Robichaud said on Wednesday. “He reached out to us and we told him we would give him a look and evaluation. I didn’t have a lot of time to watch a lot of high school games this year. When we are on the road, they are at home, so I miss it. I didn’t have an opportunity to watch him (during the season), so I wanted to give him an evaluation this week.”

Chasse was the Saints’ co-leading scorer this season, as he had 20 goals and 27 assists in 19 games this season. Will Fletcher also had 47 points for the Saints.

Head coaching news coming

The Maine Nordiques will announce their head coach after the L/A Nordiques season comes to an end, according to Nolan Howe, the director of hockey operations.

The Nordiques continue to add to their staff. Matt Pinchevsky has joined the organization as the director of player development and wellness. He has spent the past seven years at the Selects Hockey Academy at the South Kent School in Kent, Connecticut as an associate head coach. He’s been with the Selects Sports organization, the parent company of Selects Hockey, in different capacities for the past 11 years.

The Twin City Thunder are expected to name the next Premier team coach as early as this week. The Thunder are looking for a new coach, as Doug Friedman will be the organization’s NCDC head coach at the Tier II level. Owner Dan Hodge said a hire has been made, but the person they hired is still currently coaching and the Thunder are waiting until his season is over to officially make the announcement.

Nordiques-Generals series starts Thursday

It will be quick turnaround for the L/A Nordiques, as their three-game series with the Northeast Generals in the Coastal Division Finals will begin on Thursday at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee for game one at 7 p.m.

Game two will be Friday at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro, Massachusetts. A game time hasn’t been announced.

Game three will be back at the Colisee at 7 p.m. on Saturday if necessary.

Starting the series on Thursday will allow the winning team time to prepare and travel to Woodridge, Illinois for the NA3HL Fraser Cup Championship Tournament, which begins March 27 and runs until the 31st.

