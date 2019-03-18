NEW GLOUCESTER — The Board of Selectmen on Monday adopted fees for using town buildings and recreational facilities, and added stipulations for their use.

It’s the first time the town has set fees, and they take effect immediately.

The amount charged varies according to whether the user falls into one of three categories: community groups, such as softball and baseball teams, from Gray-New Gloucester; community groups from outside Gray-New Gloucester; and groups such as private individuals, organizations or commercials enterprises.

Buildings covered include the Meeting House, the library and the Community Building in Lower Gloucester. Facilities include the Fairgrounds Pavilion and lawn on Bald Hill Road, ball fields and tennis courts.

Selectmen also approved revisions to the Buildings and/or Recreational Facilities Agreement and Policy as suggested by part-time Recreation Director Morgan Rocheleau.

“This will be useful for the town to set standards to rent to organizations in and out of town,” he said, and provide revenue to offset costs.

The revisions include:

All applications must be submitted to the Town Office for approval by the Parks and Recreation director and the town manager.

All groups or individuals not part of town government must provide a certificate of liability insurance.

Events such as flea markets, farmer’s markets, youth activities, community activities and displays are limited to one day, unless approved by the Parks and Recreation director and the town manager.

In other matters, the board voted to send a Property Tax Assistance Ordinance to voters at the annual town meeting May 6. It provides up to $1,000 annually to property owners 70 years and older whose household income is $40,000 or less and who have resided in town for at least 10 years. Applications must be sent to the town manager by June 30.

The program would be funded with $50,000 from the undesignated fund balance.

In other matters, Budget Committee member Peter Bragdon asked the status of the 2019-20 budget, which has been stalled over consideration of combining the fire and rescue departments, and setting a pay scale for firefighters.

Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said she’s waiting for more information on contracting rescue service.

“Because of the time crunch, voters may have to deal with the issue at the floor of the town meeting,” said Linda Chase, vice chairwoman of the Board of Selectmen.

