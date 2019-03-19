AUBURN – Leory E. Merrill III, 69, of Auburn, passed away on March 12, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

He leaves behind his wife, Kathryn, of 43 years; two sons, Leroy of Minot, and Keith of Standish; two daughters, Carla and Sara; brothers, Lloyd, Edwin, Philip, Gene, Michael, and Robert; sisters, Linda, Debroah, Rhonda; nine grandchildren; many nephews and nieces.

His favorite past-time was watching NASCAR. His favorite drivers, the Earnhardt’s. He was predeceased by his parents, Leroy and Sara Merrill; son, Micheal; sister, Marilyn; brothers, Ronald and Peter. No services will be held. Burial in the spring at Grove Cemetery in Belfast, Maine.

filed under: