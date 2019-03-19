LEWISTON – Roberta Moulton, 86, of Livermore Falls, died peacefully on March 14, 2019, at CentralMaine Medical Center after succumbing to the effects of dementia. She was born in Fayette, Maine and lived most of her life in Livermore and Livermore Falls.Roberta was a homemaker, a loving wife and mother, and an active member of the community. She volunteered with theRed Cross on blood drives and worked the ballots on voting day in Livermore Falls. She was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary at Franklin Memorial Hospital, volunteering at the hospital and sitting on committees, and she was an active member of the Business and Professional Women’s Foundation.In her spare time, she was also a Mary Kay consultant. Yet, Roberta’s greatest joy and achievements were her family and friends. Loyal to a fault she was always there, selflessly and tirelessly, to care for, worry for, support, protect, and guide her loved ones.In 2005 Roberta lost her husband of 43 years, Bruce Moulton, who she sorely missed in herremaining years. In 2016, she moved to Schooner Estates, Auburn, where she was comfortable and well cared for until her passing.Roberta is survived by her children, daughter Gail Farrington and husband George of Nashua, NH; daughter Lesley Hickey of Farmingdale, son Gary Moulton and wife Suzette of Poland; grandchildren Amy LaVerdiere and husband Tom of Gardiner, Nicole Farrington of Nashua, NH, Sara Farrington of Boston, MASS., Ryan Farrington and wife Melissa of Andover, Mass., Bryn Farrington of Nashua, NH, Joshua Hickey of West Gardiner, Tyler Moulton of Poland, Lucas Moulton of Poland; and nine great-grandchildren. You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Roberta’s life by visiting her guest book at www.thefortingroupauburn.comServices will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.Those wishing to make memorial donations in her memory may do so to the:Dempsey Center, 29 Lowell St., Lewiston, ME 04240 or:

The AmericanAlzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave.Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601

