LEWISTON — The community is invited to participate in an anti-bullying event, “Lock in Your Kindness,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Lewiston High School.

The event is sponsored by high school students who serve on the city’s Youth Advisory Council. Those attending will write affirming messages on sticky notes that will be placed on every Lewiston High School student’s locker.

The hope is that more than 2,000 positive messages will be seen and read by students when they arrive the next morning.

The act will be an “awesome bonding experience with community members coming together for this purpose,” said Lewiston Youth Advisory Council member Carolyn Adams.

< Previous

Next >