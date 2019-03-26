This week the Buzz is ready to see what’s next for the former Elizabeth Ann’s.

Lewiston-Auburn’s first 24-hour convenience store/gas station, on the high-traffic corner of East Avenue and Sabattus Street, sold two years ago after the new Nouria Energy Corp. development was announced for across East Avenue.

Daniel Boutin bought the building. Dustin Boutin at Magnusson Balfour Commercial & Business Brokers, who helped broker the deal, said at the time that Daniel planned to run it as a convenience store for as long as possible until a development opportunity presented itself. He had also hoped to upgrade the area.

The convenience store has officially shut its doors and work started this week on the process of removing the canopy and three gas tanks.

“We are simply opening up the interior of the building to get it better ready to lease to a potential tenant, but we do not have any interested parties at this time,” Dustin Boutin said this week.

Just up the road at 1495 Sabattus St., the former Danny’s gas station and convenience store also received a permit this week to remove four gas tanks and a canopy, according to city records. Full Auto Service Center, which operates there, had a message on its voicemail about reopening shortly. No more details were available Tuesday.

We’re No. 18!

It doesn’t quite have the ring of last week’s No. 3 ranking, but on Monday 55places.com named Lewiston No. 18 on its list of the Top 20 affordable small towns to retire. It’s ahead of Ithaca, New York, and behind Dodge City, Kansas. “Towns” were places with 55,000 or fewer people, according to 55places’ criteria.

Lewiston was specifically lauded for “low cost of living, affordable real estate, good economy and strong volunteerism” along with a “thriving arts and culture scene.”

