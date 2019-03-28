The Maine Youth Fish and Game Association, in cooperation with its friends at Old Town Trading Post, will be offering a Firearms Hunter Safety Program on April 13 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
This is an online based course and participants must complete and bring in certificate from www.hunter-ed.com/maine/ as well as a survival pack.
Please call Tony Lorenz at 827-7032 to register.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Penobscot Times
Proposed work for Orono schools now estimated at $16.9 million
-
The Penobscot Times
Little League holding Majors tryouts
-
The Penobscot Times
Orono Quilters holding quilt show
-
The Penobscot Times
Proposed Bradley budget $24,474 over cap
-
The Penobscot Times
Firearms Hunter Safety Program being offered