The Maine Youth Fish and Game Association, in cooperation with its friends at Old Town Trading Post, will be offering a Firearms Hunter Safety Program on April 13 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

This is an online based course and participants must complete and bring in certificate from www.hunter-ed.com/maine/ as well as a survival pack.

Please call Tony Lorenz at 827-7032 to register.

