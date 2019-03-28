AUBURN – Gaetane N. Cloutier, 82, formerly of Barker Mill Arms, Auburn, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Clover Manor in Auburn. Born in Lewiston on Jan. 18, 1937, she was the daughter of George J. and Leona D. McKeone Tardif.A graduate of Lewiston High School, she married Lucien Joseph Cloutier on July 4, 1955. Known as “Joe” to friends and family alike, Mr. Cloutier passed away on Jan. 10, 2003.She worked in the local shoe industry for many years, including several years at Etonic, and was a dedicated homemaker known for her cooking and knitting. Following Joe’s death, she moved into Barker Mill Arms in New Auburn, and quickly became a vital part of social fabric there. Over her 16 years as a resident, she served as the Treasurer of the Tenants Association, and got state certified as a cook in order to prepare food for functions.A member of the former St. Patrick’s Church, she is survived by three sons, Larry of Augusta, Dana and wife Sharon of Mechanic Falls, and Marc and wife Jaime of Auburn, two daughters, Tina and husband Andrew Letourneau of Auburn, and Terri of Auburn; two brothers, Marcel Tardif and wife Donna of Cumberland, R.I., and Reynald Tardif and wife Claire of Lewiston, a sister, Joan and husband Norm Potvin of Lewiston; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.Services will be held Friday, 11 a.m., Holy Family Church. Interment at a later date, Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta. Donations and condolences may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.Donations may be made in her memory to the: Children’s Cancer Research Fund 7301 Ohms Ln., Suite 355 Minneapolis, MN 55439

