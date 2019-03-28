AUBURN – James J. Wohlrab, 76, of Auburn, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice in Auburn, following a long illness. Born in Hackensack, NJ, on June 4, 1942, he was the son of John B. and Augusta De Pauw Wohlrab.Educated in New Jersey, he joined the U.S. Navy following his high school graduation. Jim served for 23 years, retiring from the Navy as a Chief Petty Officer. After retiring from the Navy, he moved to Lewiston, his wife’s hometown, and together they managed the Clubhouse of Lewiston Raceway, Cumberland Fair Ground, and Topsham Fair Ground while he attended classes at Bates College, graduating in 1984 with a degree in Business Administration. He then went to work for the Civil Service, Department of the Navy, as the Supervisor of Shipbuilding at Bath Iron Works. Jim later had a third career as a Funeral Attendant at Albert & Burpee Funeral Home.Jim enjoyed travel, taking his family out to dinner, and was an avid reader, especially naval and military history. A member of Sacred Heart Church, Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, he is survived by his wife, Anita Hamel Wohlrab; fours sons Micheal and his wife Amy Wohlrab, Nathan Wohlrab, Micheal Curran, and James Wohlrab, one daughter Nancy and her husband Micheal Herbst; grandchildren Dylan Herbst, Rachel Herbst, Rebecca Wohlrab, Evan Curran, Trista Curran; one great-grandchild Silas Curran.Visitation will be at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home on Friday, 2 – 4 &n 7 – 9 p.m. Services will be held Saturday, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Church. Interment, Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta. Condolences may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com. Donations may be made in his memory to thecharity of your choice

