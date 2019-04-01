NORWAY – Daniel S. Noble, 55, of Norway, died on March 22, 2019, in Norway, after a long illness. He was born in Norway on Dec. 31, 1963, the son of Roland and Rose Estes. He graduated from Oxford Hills High School and joined the United States Marine Corp. He worked at Oxford Homes and then for himself at NCI Contracting.

Dan is survived by his children, Tiffany and companion, Rod, Travis and wife, Wendy and Daniel J. and companion, Leci; four brothers, Christopher, Yonhel, Diehl, Lionel and partner, Dawn, sisters, Deborah, Victoria, Tracy and husband, Peter Card, Jolene and husband, Rick Berry, Beth and husband, Dale Frechette; seven grandchildren; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 5, from 6-8 p.m. at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main Street, Oxford. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Catherine of Sienna Church on Saturday, April 6, at 11 a.m. A burial with military honors will take place on May 17, at the Webberbrook Cemetery in Oxford at 1 p.m. To read the full obituary or leave condolences for his family go to: www.oxfordhillfuneralservices.com

