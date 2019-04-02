SOUTH PARIS – Jennifer H. Constantine, 32, of South Paris passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Brunswick on Oct. 14, 1986, the daughter of Jaye H. Chute and the late Lloyd D. Constantine Jr.

She grew up in Brunswick and graduated from Morse High School in Bath. After high school she attended CMCC and the University of Maine at Augusta, obtaining a BA in liberal studies. Jennie was successfully employed at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, Adult Education office.

In 2011 she met the love of her life, Benjamin Gully. The two of them shared true and unconditional love for the past eight years. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family. Jennie will always be remembered for her loving and caring ways.

Jennifer is survived by her partner, Benjamin Gully; her sister, Dolly Constantine of Whitefield; and her mother, Jaye Chute of Wiscasset.

The family wishes to thank Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice for the excellent care provided.

A private remembrance service will be held on Saturday, April 6. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Cards of condolence may be mailed to the funeral home or online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

