SOUTH PARIS – Leland A. Millett Jr., 90, of Norway, died peacefully early Saturday morning, March 30, 2019 at the Maine Veterans’ Home in South Paris where he had been a resident.

He was born on April 10, 1928, in Norway, a son of, Leland A. and Doris (Brown) Millett Sr. He attended local schools, graduating from Norway High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1947, and was honorably discharged in 1951 as a staff sergeant. During that time he was a photographer serving during the Korean Conflict.

On, July 23, 1951, he married, Marion Millett in Norway. They made their home in Norway and as a young man, he worked at Norway Farmers Union. At one time he drove a Cushman Bakery Route and worked in construction, building and renovations. He also enjoyed his jobs taking photos for the Advertiser Democrat and Lewiston Sun Journal.

He was a member of the Stone-Smart American Legion Post and the Unitarian Universalist Church in Norway where he helped start the community lunch program. Leland volunteered over 20 years for Community Lunch and called Bingo for the American Legion and at the Maine Veterans’ Home. He held several offices for both organizations.

Leland is survived by his children, Rhonda Millett of Gorham, Deb Lockie and her husband, Jay of Grover Hill, Ohio, and Paul Millett and Marjorie Baril of Norway; a sister, Evelyn Marshall of Norway, a brother, Elwyn Millett and his wife, Nancy of Norway; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Marion on May 30, 2008; brothers, Bernard and Gordon Millett.

A memorial service will be held in the summer at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Norway with time and date to be announced. Interment with military honors will be at the Norway Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com.

Contributions in his memory can be made to Norway Unitarian Universalist Church, Stone Smart American Legion Post, or Oxford Hills Community Lunch.

