100 years ago: 1919

An informal meeting of those interested in the reorganization of the Lewiston-Auburn Young Men’s Hebrew Association is to be held at 8 p.m., Tuesday evening in the Lewiston Synagogue. Rabbi Rudolph H. Life of Temple Isreal, Portland, and Benjamin Berman of Lewiston will speak and Herman O. Gotlin, a representative of the Jewish Welfare Board of Maine, will preside. All men anxious to see this great national movement started here again are cordially Invited.

50 years ago: 1969

Mrs. Leslie H. Titus will be hostess to a meeting of the Woman’s Society of Christian Service of the North Auburn United Methodist Church Thursday evening at her home. Mrs. Clifford Damon will be co-hostess.

25 years ago: 1994

The annual Airport Day at Oxford County Regional Airport in Oxford will be held Sept. 10 to get people interested in aviation, according to Mike Morin, president of the Western Maine Pilots Association. A rain date for the event will be Sept. 11. Plans for the event were set at the organization’s meeting Thursday at the airport. The purpose of the open house is to “get people interested in aviation education and to find out what aviation is all about,” said Association Vice President Norman Jackson.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

