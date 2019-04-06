YARMOUTH – Michael James Woodhead, 70, of Cousins Island, died Wednesday April 3, 2019, at his home.

Mike was born in Lewiston in 1949, the son of Harry Woodhead and Elizabeth Dewhurst Woodhead. He grew up in Somersworth, N.H., graduating from high school in 1967. He attended Franklin Pierce College in New Hampshire and later earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Southern Maine.

Mike’s career as a Special Education teacher began in Lewiston at Montello School. He also coached Special Olympic athletes in Lewiston before moving to the Auburn school system. He taught at Auburn Middle School and Edward Little High School retiring in 2004 after 29 years of teaching Special Education classes. Mike loved being called “Coach Wood”. He coached sports teams including little league baseball, flag football and EL golf and basketball teams. He was looking forward to watching all four of his grandchildren play baseball this spring.

In addition to sports, Mike loved visiting Ireland. He was very proud of his Irish heritage. He had happy memories of playing golf in Ireland and Scotland with his sons and friends. Last fall he was honored to attend the wedding of a wonderful young man from Ireland who introduced Mike at the reception as his American Dad.

Mike is survived by his sister Deb Dewhurst of Florida, brother Greg Bridges and his wife Debbie, wife Bonnie Hayward of Yarmouth; daughter Kelley Simmons and husband Patrick of North Yarmouth, son Corey Woodhead of Portland and their mother Pam of North Yarmouth, stepson Michael Hayward and his wife Cathy of Cape Elizabeth; and his grandchildren Max and Alex Hayward and Zach and Gabby Simmons who he loved with all his heart; as well as his best buddies Indy, Mikey and Maeve.

You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Mike’s life by visiting his guest book at www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

A celebration of Mike’s life will be celebrated on Tuesday April 9, at 3 p.m. at The Fortin Group AUBURN. There will be time so share memories of Mike so the family is asking if anyone who would like to share a story of mike to be ready to do so during his celebration. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn 783-8545.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

The Special Olympics

125 John Roberts Rd.

South Portland, ME 04106 or:

Greater Androscoggin

Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

both were very

important to Mike

