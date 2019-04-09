NORWAY – Carroll E. “Cack” Bean Sr., 89, of Hanover, died with family by his side early Thursday morning, April 4, 2019, at Norway Center where he resided for the past 10 months.

He was born on March 28, 1930, in Hanover, a son of Wesley V. and Elizabeth (Hodgkins) Bean.

Cack worked as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator most of his working career, and it took him and his family throughout the state over the years.

His passion in life was music and entertaining others whether it was as a radio humorist, a songwriter, strumming his guitar, or picking on his Dobro alongside his family. Cack brought smiles to many faces with his witty humor and toe-tapping music. He enjoyed playing at countless venues over the years, but a favorite was his beloved Grace Fellowship Church.

Cack is survived by his children, Cacky Bean Jr. and his wife, Dora of Swanton, Vt., John Bean of Baker City, Ore., Charlie Bean and his wife, Liz of Sebago, Doug Bean and his wife, Jenny of Mount Vernon, Chip Bean and his wife, Becky of Errol, N.H., and Becky Bean of Hanover as well as 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Beatrice “Bea” Bean on Nov. 25, 2006; a daughter-in-law, Diane; three brothers and two sisters, including his twin sister, Carolyn.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Grace Fellowship Church, 10 Poplar St., Oxford.

Arrangements are in the care of Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Cack’s memory may be made to the church.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: