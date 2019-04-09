LEWISTON – Mrs. Claire Yvonne Tardif, 86, wife of Dr. Lionel Tardif, died on April 7, 2019, after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Manchester, N.H., a daughter of the late Arthur and Aurea Marchand, on Sept. 10, 1932. She graduated from Ste. Marie High School in 1950 and Notre Dame Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. She married in 1955 and went to live and work at Jeffery Hale Hospital in Quebec City, Canada for four years while Dr. Tardif was pursuing his career in medicine at Laval University School of Medicine. Following completion of his training, they moved to Lewiston in 1964.

Throughout her life, she demonstrated a strong faith and special devotion to Saint Martha. Claire’s kindness, generosity and unconditional love were a way of life for her and extended to those around her.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Lionel Tardif of 63 years of Lewiston; her four children, Dr. Robert Tardif and his wife, Claire of Lewiston, Sylvia Cormier and her husband, Christopher of Yarmouth, Louise Goulet and her husband, Marc of Lewiston, Paul Tardif, Esq. and his wife, Martha of Yarmouth Port, Mass.; her brother, Reverend Robert Marchand of Moody; her grandchildren, Sara and her husband, Brian Wilson, Christine and her husband, Andrew Savage, Carolyn and her husband, Chris Jillette, Ted Gill and his fiancé, Carolyn Young, Peter Gill, Samuel and his wife, Rachel Goulet, Sophia Goulet, Andrew Tardif, Adrienne Tardif, and Amelia Tardif; her sisters-in-law, Fern Marcotte, Doris Hemond and her husband, Gerald of Manchester, N.H., and Lucille Gendron and her husband, Richard of Kingsport, Tenn.; and many special nieces, nephews and friends in Maine and New Hampshire.

Claire also leaves, with gratefulness, Paula and John Stass, Pat and Ray Turcotte, Muriel Nadeau, Lyse Sasseville, Therese Goulet, Dr. Ata and Loretta Letafati, and Lana Geiger, who were so supportive throughout her life.

She was predeceased by her firstborn, twin boys in 1957; and her sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Paul Bouthillier.

She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her family and friends.

Condolences and fond memories of Claire may be shared with her family at www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

Visitation will be held at Fortin\Auburn on Wednesday April 10, from 3:30 – 6:30 p,m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Marie’s Church in Manchester, N.H. at a later date, followed by interment with committal prayers at Mount Calvary Cemetery also in Manchester, N.H. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.

