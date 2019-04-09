FARMINGTON – Michael J. Houlihan, 85, of Jay, passed away April 6, 2019 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, after a short illness. Michael was born on July 21, 1933 in Jay, son of Michael J. Houlihan Sr. of Ballyduff, County Kerry, Ireland and later Livermore Falls, and Vivian Richards Houlihan of Livermore Falls.

He graduated from Livermore Falls High School in 1951. He worked at International Paper for one year, then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for two years. He attended the University of Maine in Orono, graduating in 1959 with a degree in public management. He worked for Metropolitan Life for two years, then in April of 1962, accepted the position of town manager of the town of Bethel. He served that town until January of 1967 when he was accepted as town manager of Freeport, which he served until April of 1972. In May of 1972, he and his family moved to the town of Jay where he served as town manager until October of 1986. He worked for the paper mill until the strike of 1986. He applied for and was hired by the Department of Human Services in Augusta. Wanting to work closer to home, he took five courses and became a licensed tax assessor. He was hired by the Town of Jay as the tax assessor, and retired from that position in 1994.

After retirement, he worked part time as the 911 addressing officer for a few years until he fully retired. Michael married Marilyn Hardy of New Vineyard on Dec. 23, 1956. They had four children, Kelly, Karen, Michael Sean and Stacey. That marriage ended in divorce. He married Marjorie “Maggie” Pike on Aug. 17, 1999, after being together for over 20 years. He was the love of Maggie’s life, and she was the love of his. Michael was a lifetime member of the Jay Amvets.

He enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. In the past few years, his greatest pleasure was Maggie taking him for daily rides. He didn’t care where he went, but mostly preferred the country roads and roads with a good view. He will be sorely missed by his wife, family and friends.

Michael was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Daniel P. Houlihan; and his daughter, Kelly Louise Houlihan.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Maggie; daughters, Karen (Dennis) Couture of Jay, and Stacey (Howard) Bamford of Livermore, and son, Michael Sean (Patrice) Houlihan of Auburn and stepdaughter, Kathleen (Jeffery) Merrill of East Livermore; and sister, Patty Paro of Windham, and sister-in-law, Mary Houlihan of Auburn. He also leaves 10 grandchildren, four step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren; three nieces and one nephew.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, April 14, at First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls. Visitation will be at the church from 2-3 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment with full military honors at Pleasant View Cemetery, 51 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls, will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls.

If desired contribution may be made to:

Alzheimer’s Association –

Maine Chapter,

383 U.S. Route One,

Scarborough, Maine 04074

