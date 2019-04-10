WILTON — The Wilton Free Public Library is hosting a student art show that will run through Thursday, April 25. The exhibit features Olivia Schanck, Lauryn Walston, Phoebe Rogers and Isabelle Rogers. Art is a passion for each of the students and they will continue studying and creating new works.

Schanck enjoys working with diverse mediums and is currently concentrating on photography.

Walston is developing large works with watercolors and experimenting with pottery.

Twin sisters Isabelle and Phoebe share their love of creating. Isabelle’s current focus is abstract mixed media using different materials, while Phoebe is focused on working with watercolors and the printing process.

All are invited to view the varied works of art that the students have created. For more information, call 207-645-4831.

filed under: