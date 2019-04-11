Heidi MacIsaac, left, watches as her daughter Maia MacIsaac cashes out a customer Thursday at Homestead Bakery in Farmington. Maia, and other seventh grade students from Mt Blue Middle School spent the day job shadowing at area businesses. Franklin Journal photo by Dee Menear
Mt. Blue Middle School student Celia Goding, left, helps hostess Brenna Eastman bus a table Thursday at Homestead Bakery in Farmington. Seventh grade students spent the day job shadowing at area businesses. Goding said, “I am interested in restaurant work because I like making food and I like seeing people happy when I do.” Franklin Journal photo by Dee Menear
